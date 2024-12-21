Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny Sunday comes with a chill in the air

KM7.png
wrtv
KM7.png
Posted

Quiet and cold weather rounds out the weekend. Big pattern change arrives ahead of Christmas.

Skies staying partly cloudy tonight will allow a quick drop in temperatures. Lows will range from the upper teens north to lower 20s south.

Sunday brings the sunshine. We need to enjoy it. We won't see much sunshine for the week of Christmas. Even with the sunshine, temperatures remain a little below average. Look for highs in the middle 30s Sunday afternoon.

KM2.png

The week ahead brings lots of clouds and some chances for rain. We're not expecting any big weather systems, so any travel plans should be in pretty good shape.

KM5.png

Temperatures climb close to 50° for Christmas Day. That means our scattered showers will come in the form of rain. The last time we had a White Christmas was in 2022 with 1" of snow on the ground.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 20°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 35°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. PM showers possible. High: 42°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk