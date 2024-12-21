Sunny Sunday comes with a chill in the air

Quiet and cold weather rounds out the weekend. Big pattern change arrives ahead of Christmas.

Skies staying partly cloudy tonight will allow a quick drop in temperatures. Lows will range from the upper teens north to lower 20s south.

Sunday brings the sunshine. We need to enjoy it. We won't see much sunshine for the week of Christmas. Even with the sunshine, temperatures remain a little below average. Look for highs in the middle 30s Sunday afternoon.

The week ahead brings lots of clouds and some chances for rain. We're not expecting any big weather systems, so any travel plans should be in pretty good shape.

Temperatures climb close to 50° for Christmas Day. That means our scattered showers will come in the form of rain. The last time we had a White Christmas was in 2022 with 1" of snow on the ground.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 20°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 35°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. PM showers possible. High: 42°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast