Sunny with above normal temperatures Friday

TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO WARM FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE THIS WEEKEND

DROP IN TEMPERATURES EARLY NEXT WEEK

Friday may feel more like summertime than October. Skies are mainly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Late this evening, a few clouds may develop north, but it should be a very pleasant evening for Friday night football.

This weekend, highs remain in the upper 70s Saturday. Clouds continue to move into the area Saturday. An isolated shower is possible, especially in the northern portions of Indiana, Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Widespread rain is not expected.

Some clouds begin to clear Sunday, but wind picks up during the day. Wind gusts 25 miles per hour are possible Sunday evening. Temperatures will not be impacted much Sunday, with highs in teh mid 70s, but the front will cool us to highs in the upper 50s early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Overnight: Few clouds. Low: 55°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible late. High: 79°

Sunday: Isolated shower possible early. Breezy. Partly sunny. High 75°

