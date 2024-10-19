Watch Now
Sunny with above normal temperatures Sunday

Headlines

  • SUNNY WITH 70S SUNDAY
  • WARMER THAN NORMAL EARLY NEXT WEEK
  • STRAY SHOWER CHANCE MIDWEEK

Enjoy pleasant weather Saturday evening and Sunday. Temperatures this evening fall through the 60s and 50s. Lows overnight fall into the mid 40s, so it will feel cool early Sunday morning. The remainder of the day Sunday is sunny with highs again climbing into the low or mid 70s.

High temperatures remain above normal (the normal high temperature for this time of year is around 64°) early next week. Monday remains dry with sunshine.

Tuesday is a little breezier with clouds developing. A stray shower is possible late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the 70s Wednesday, but behind this system, temperatures will cool again on Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 44°
Sunday: Sunny. High: 73°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

