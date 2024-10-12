SW wind keeps temperatures mild this evening

We find ourselves south of a front. That's allowing the warmer than average temperatures to continue to flow into central Indiana. SW winds turn breezy tonight with gusts between 20 and 25 mph. As a result, overnight lows stay in the lower 60s.

A cold front comes through early Sunday. We're expecting to stay dry with just some added clouds. Winds turn out of the west and NW. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph limit afternoon highs to the lower and middle 70s.

wrtv

We make the transition to unseasonably cool air to start the week. High temperatures will be limited to the mid to upper 50s Monday through Wednesday. An isolated shower is possible across northern areas Monday. Otherwise, our dry stretch is expected to continue. The week also brings our first potential for frost. Wednesday and Thursday mornings have the best chance of frosty starts with lows in the middle 30s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 62°

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Breezy. High: 74°

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower north. High: 59°

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast