Sweltering Summer Heat

Headlines



SUNNY SKIES TODAY

HOT & HUMID

SCATTERED STORMS & SHOWERS

Heat & humidity will be the focus for most of this week. High temperatures will climb back into the low 90s and it will feel even hotter. Monday looks to stay dry. Scattered storms and showers are back heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. Here is an idea of what radar could look like.

WRTV

We get a short break from the extreme heat by Thursday. It doesn't last long with out feels like temperatures getting back into the mid to even upper 90s.

WRTV

The seven day forecast is all about the summer heat with some scattered storms and showers.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 92°

Overnight: Clear. Low: 73°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Scattered Thundershower High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast