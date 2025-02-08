System moves east this evening bringing an end to the precipitation

Precipitation quickly comes to an end by early evening. Any standing water could lead to some slick spots tonight at temperatures fall into the middle and upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy, but dry, Sunday. Temperatures stay on the chilly side with highs in the low to middle 30s. Fortunately, winds will be light. That will keep wind chill from being much of a factor.

Near to below average temperatures will be the rule for the week ahead. Our average high is 39°.

It's looking increasingly likely that a storm system stays mainly to our south Tuesday. However, another system is more likely to bring a wintry mix late Wednesday. Yet another storm could impact the area next weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low: 27°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35°

Monday: Increasing clouds. High: 39°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow showers. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast