Taste of fall sticks around to start the week

Today's cool down is just the beginning! We have quite the stretch of below average temperatures ahead of us. We'll even have a couple of mornings rivaling record lows.

Any fair weather clouds will begin to fade this evening. With mostly clear skies and lower humidity, overnight lows settle into the lower 50s.

Our Monday forecast brings more great weather as we head into the final days of August. We start the day with lots of sunshine, but some clouds will develop during the afternoon. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s come in well below our average high of 84°. We'll still have a bit of a NW breeze through the day.

While afternoon highs usually get the bulk of the attention, we need to talk about some pretty cool morning lows. Many spots are expected to fall into the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Those numbers are much more typical of early October. Indy will be in record low territory. Both mornings have a record low of 48°.

Temperatures gradually warm through the week. We should be near 80° for highs by next weekend. Oh yeah, and I haven't talked about any rain because we're expecting dry weather right through the end of the 7-day forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 53°

Monday: Mostly sunny with PM clouds. High: 72°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast