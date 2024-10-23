Temperature swings round out the week

A cold front is sliding across central Indiana. As our winds swing around to the NW, cooler temperatures arrive. Many areas drop into the middle 30s tonight. Indy stays a little warmer with a low around 40°. Skies become mostly clear and winds relax.

We're back to full sunshine Thursday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with more seasonable highs in the middle 60s. Unlike the breezy conditions we've had the last couple of days, Thursday's wind will be light and variable.

wrtv

The end of the week brings our best chance of rain in weeks. That said, not everyone will get rain. Those that do are likely to see light amounts. Scattered showers are most likely the first half of the day.

wrtv

If these light amounts verify, it would be enough to knock Indy out of the top spot for driest October on record. Obviously, we need a lot more rain than what's expected. Indy's rainfall deficit is more than 2" for October.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 40°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 65°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. High: 71°

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 62°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast