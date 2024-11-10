Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperature swings start the week

KM3.png
wrtv
KM3.png
Posted

A little more than a half inch of rain fell in Indy through Sunday morning. The wet weather, and the clouds, have moved out. The clear skies mean temperatures will fall about ten degrees more than they did last night. Overnight lows settle into the lower to middle 40s.

We'll have some clouds around Monday, but overall a lot of sunshine for Veterans Day. Temperatures already make their way above the average high by lunchtime. Afternoon highs in the lower 60s make it the ninth above average day in a row.

KM2.png

Temperatures cool a bit Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. We climb close to 60° Wednesday. That's as we wait on our next weather system to bring rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44°
Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 62°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 52°
Wednesday: Clouds increase. Showers late. High: 59°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk