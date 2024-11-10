Temperature swings start the week

A little more than a half inch of rain fell in Indy through Sunday morning. The wet weather, and the clouds, have moved out. The clear skies mean temperatures will fall about ten degrees more than they did last night. Overnight lows settle into the lower to middle 40s.

We'll have some clouds around Monday, but overall a lot of sunshine for Veterans Day. Temperatures already make their way above the average high by lunchtime. Afternoon highs in the lower 60s make it the ninth above average day in a row.

wrtv

Temperatures cool a bit Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. We climb close to 60° Wednesday. That's as we wait on our next weather system to bring rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44°

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 62°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 52°

Wednesday: Clouds increase. Showers late. High: 59°

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast