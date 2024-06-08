Temperatures bounce around the next few days

With the exception of tonight, we're settling into a rather quiet weather pattern. As a cold front slides across the state tonight, we can't rule out an isolated shower or two. Mostly cloudy skies come with comfortable lows in the upper 50s.

A bit brighter and warmer throughout our Sunday. Partly sunny skies come with seasonable highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Thanks to our winds turning out of the NW, humidity drops again with a comfortable feel.

wrtv

Temperatures drop to start the week. Highs around 70° Monday will be about ten degrees below average. The cool down doesn't last long. We'll actually be near 90° for a high by Thursday. An isolated storm can't be ruled out Friday, but much of the week will be dry.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Low: 58°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 79°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 71°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast