Temperatures capped in the teens for now

BITTER COLD LINGERS INTO THE WEEKEND

SLIGHTLY WARMER NEXT WEEK

SCATTERED SNOW CHANCES

Bitter cold air is with us heading into the weekend. High temperatures today only manage the teens at best. Our wind chill forecast by Friday morning dips back into the -5° to -10° range.

Friday afternoon will land nearly identical to Thursday.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel. Next week, temperatures manage to make it into the 20s and 30s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 16°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 1°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 15°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast