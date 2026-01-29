Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temperatures capped in the teens for now

A bit warmer next week
Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast
Headlines

  • BITTER COLD LINGERS INTO THE WEEKEND
  • SLIGHTLY WARMER NEXT WEEK
  • SCATTERED SNOW CHANCES

Bitter cold air is with us heading into the weekend. High temperatures today only manage the teens at best. Our wind chill forecast by Friday morning dips back into the -5° to -10° range.

Wind chill forecast Friday morning

Friday afternoon will land nearly identical to Thursday.

Friday Forecast

There is some light at the end of the tunnel. Next week, temperatures manage to make it into the 20s and 30s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 16°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 1°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 15°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

