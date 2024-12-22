Temperatures climb ahead of Christmas

A warm front is approaching from the west. Now that our wind has turned out of the south, we'll see a steady climb in our temperatures. Even tonight won't be quite as cold with lows in the middle 20s. Skies stay partly cloudy.

Mostly cloudy skies take over Monday. We're actually going to see a lot of clouds over the next several days. Some areas of drizzle are possible Monday with a slightly better chance for a few showers late in the day. Despite the gray skies, temperatures make their way into the lower to middle 40s for afternoon highs.

Shower chances stay isolated Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Christmas Day actually brings our next best chance of rain. We aren't expecting a lot of rain, and it shouldn't slow down your travel too much. Temperatures top out in the middle 40s. Christmas was even warmer last year. Temperatures reached close to 60° in 2023.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 26°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. PM showers/drizzle possible. High: 41°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. High: 43°

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High: 46°

