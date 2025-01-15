Temperatures climb, and the warm-up starts tonight!

Good news! We have hit the coldest point of our current cold blast of air. After an initial drop in temperatures this evening, we'll actually see temperatures warm through the overnight. We may see a few snow showers, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Even with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures continue to climb Thursday. We'll warm into the middle 30s, which will help to melt more of the snow and ice. We could see a few snow showers, but we aren't expecting any impacts from those. Breezy winds bring the bump in temperatures. The trade off is that wind chills will feel like the teens and 20s.

Friday is dry and warmer with highs near 40°. However, Friday night brings our next chance of widespread rain. Some snow could mix in as the system pulls away Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Temperatures rise. Low: 17°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. High: 34°

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 39°

Friday Night: Rain develops. May mix with snow. Low: 35°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast