Temperatures climb closer to average today

It's another comfortable August day! Humidity continues to be very low for this time of year. Temperatures will begin to climb this afternoon. Following four days with highs in the 70s, we're back into the 80s today. Mostly sunny skies are expected. We'll have some high, thin clouds through the afternoon.

Temperatures and humidity climb this weekend. We stay dry with highs getting back to 90° by Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 84°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 87°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 90°
Monday: Partly sunny. High: 92°

