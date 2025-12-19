Temperatures continue to bounce around this weekend

It's a quiet weather weekend, which is good for any last minute Christmas errands you need to run. That means our focus will be on temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

Skies become partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures drop into the lower 20s by midnight, but begin to climb overnight.

Saturday brings decreasing clouds through the day. Temperatures rebound with afternoon highs in the middle 40s. However, it's still a breezy day. A south wind between 10 and 20 mph could gust around 30 mph. That keeps afternoon wind chills in the 30s.

Sunday is sunny, but colder. Temperatures stay chilly with highs in the middle 30s. Thankfully, the wind will be pretty light.

Looking ahead, we're expecting one of our warmest Christmas Days on record! Temperatures reach into the lower 60s with cloudy skies. We could have a few showers late Wednesday into Christmas Day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 24°.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Still breezy. High: 47°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and colder. High: 36°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower possible. High: 43°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 51°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast