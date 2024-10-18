Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend

KM2.png
Posted
and last updated

Clear skies mean temperatures cool quickly this evening. If you're heading out to a football game, make sure to take along the jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures will fall from the lower 60s to the lower 50s through the game.

Warmer temperatures make their return over the weekend. Saturday brings highs back above average and into the lower 70s. Light wind and lots of sunshine make for a great day for outdoor plans.

KM4.png

Sunshine and a light wind stick around Sunday. Temperatures warm slightly, with highs in the lower 70s.

KM5.png

Outside of an isolated shower Tuesday or Wednesday, dry weather is expected to continue. We stay mild until the end of the week. Highs drop to around 60° by Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 41°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Stray shower. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk