Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend

Clear skies mean temperatures cool quickly this evening. If you're heading out to a football game, make sure to take along the jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures will fall from the lower 60s to the lower 50s through the game.

Warmer temperatures make their return over the weekend. Saturday brings highs back above average and into the lower 70s. Light wind and lots of sunshine make for a great day for outdoor plans.

Sunshine and a light wind stick around Sunday. Temperatures warm slightly, with highs in the lower 70s.

Outside of an isolated shower Tuesday or Wednesday, dry weather is expected to continue. We stay mild until the end of the week. Highs drop to around 60° by Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 41°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Stray shower. High: 75°

