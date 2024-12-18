Watch Now
Temperatures continue to cool ahead of snow chances

Quiet and chilly weather continues for a little while longer. We could even see some patchy fog develop overnight with lows in the middle 20s.

Clouds come with some breaks Thursday. That allows some sunshine to brighten things up at times. Temperatures remain chilly though with highs in the upper 30s.

Scattered snow showers develop Thursday night with a few more snow showers possible Friday. Accumulations look to be less than 1" for most, but could create a few slick spots for the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible late. High: 38°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. High: 36°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

