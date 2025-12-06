Temperatures continue to run chilly with cloudy skies

Outside of being cold, our weather isn't much of an issue for any Saturday evening plans. Skies stay cloudy with the possibility of a few flurries or sprinkles. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.

A weather system arrives late overnight into Sunday morning. However, much of Central Indiana will see little impact. There's quite a bit of dry air, which will limit most of us to just some scattered rain and snow showers. Far northern areas could see a little more snow, but even there accumulations will be less than 1".

Sunday is another gray day with cloudy skies. Temperatures still climb into the middle 30s with lower 40s south. This will be enough to melt a little bit more of the snow.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 28°

Sunday: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers. High: 37°

Monday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 27°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High: 39°

