Temperatures make a quick climb Wednesday

Our comfortable start to September continues. Temperatures fall into the lower and middle 50s across much of central Indiana. A few northern spots could dip into the upper 40s. Skies stay partly cloudy.
Following a cool start, temperatures jump by Wednesday afternoon. Highs return to the middle 80s. That's just a little bit above average. Clouds will be a little more prevalent in the morning with afternoon sunshine to follow.
We're dry and warm again Thursday. A cold front arrives Friday. It brings our only chance for rain in the extended forecast. Much cooler air follows for the weekend.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 56°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 85°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 87°
Friday: Scattered t'storms. High: 78°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast