Temperatures make a steady climb the rest of the week

The long-awaited cool down has arrived! Clouds have really kept a lid on temperatures today. Those clouds will decrease in coverage tonight with lows in the lower and middle 60s.

We get another wave of clouds moving through Thursday. However, we should see more sunshine work into the picture than we did on Wednesday. A NE breeze keeps us comfortable. Temperatures warm a bit, but highs around 80° are still a little below average.

wrtv

Afternoon highs return to the middle 80s for Friday and Saturday. Another cold front slides across the state over the weekend. This will bring a more prolonged period of cooler temperatures and lower humidity. We're likely to have highs in the 70s Sunday into the middle of next week.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 65°

Thursday: Clouds and sun. High: 80°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 84°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast