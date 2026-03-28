Temperatures make another short-lived climb

The jacket will be needed for any Saturday evening plans. After coming in on the cooler side today, temperatures won't fall too far tonight. Increasing clouds help hold overnight lows in the middle 30s.

Our Sunday starts with clouds, but we'll work in more sunshine as the day goes along. A SW breeze helps give our temperatures a boost with highs returning to the middle 60s. That puts a taste of spring back in the air.

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Our next chance for rain holds off until Tuesday. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible, as a cold front brings us yet another drop in temperatures.

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A series of weather systems brings the potential for a fairly active week of weather. Right now, it looks like we'll mainly be on the cooler side. This will limit our chances for severe weather, but some soaking rain will be possible. Much of Central Indiana could see 1"-3" of rain by the time we head into next weekend.

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Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds return. Low: 37°

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 64°

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 74°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. T'storms possible. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast