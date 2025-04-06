Temperatures stay cool this week. Freeze WATCH Monday night.

We still have the chance for a few light showers across the area this evening. The rain chances end tonight with some clearing of the clouds expected. This will send temperatures tumbling into the lower 30s. Some areas of frost are possible, so you may want to protect any sensitive early spring plants.

We go from sunshine to an increase in clouds Monday. A quick moving cold front will limit highs to the lower to middle 50s. The front may also spark an isolated shower or two. A NW breeze of 10-20 mph could gust around 35 mph during the afternoon.

A Freeze WATCH is in effect for much of Central Indiana Monday night into Tuesday morning. Northern areas will also be cold, but the growing season hasn't officially started to trigger a watch or advisory. Temperatures drop into the middle 20s by Tuesday morning.

The chance for scattered showers returns Wednesday into Thursday. The good news is this rain will be light. Over the next week, Central Indiana is only looking at an additional quarter to half inch of rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers, then clearing. Areas of frost possible. Low: 32°

Monday: Sunny skies become partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated shower possible. High: 55°

Tuesday: Partly sunny and chilly. High: 46°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers return. High: 51°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast