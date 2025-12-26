Temperatures stay mild for the final weekend of 2025

Mild temperatures continue their run across Central Indiana. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 40s. That's warmer than our average high for late December.

If you're looking to take advantage of some nice weather to take down the outdoor decorations, Saturday just might be your day. Mostly cloudy skies should give way to partly sunny conditions during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Friday, but still well above average. Highs top out in the lower 50s.

Sunday brings clouds with areas of rain. The greatest chance for rain through the day will be in northern areas. Temperatures surge into the middle and upper 60s with a south wind gusting between 20 and 30 mph. As the cold front comes through late in the day, rain becomes more widespread.

Some snow could mix in Sunday night into early Monday morning as much colder air rushes in. Temperatures are stuck in the 20s Monday with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Fog possible. Low: 41°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High: 53°

Sunday: Cloudy with areas of rain. High: 67°

Monday: Windy and much colder. High: 27°

