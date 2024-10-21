Temperatures staying above average this week

A mild Monday turns into a comfortably cool Monday night. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures fall into the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures warm pretty quickly Tuesday. That's especially true as SW winds get a little breezy into the afternoon. Winds will gust between 20 and 30 mph. Look for highs in the upper 70s. We can't rule out a stray shower Monday afternoon into the evening.

wrtv

Rainfall is something we could really use across central Indiana. With less than a tenth of an inch so far this month, we're in the top spot for driest October on record.

wrtv

A few showers are possible to end the week, but rainfall amounts look very light.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 48°

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Stray PM shower. High: 78°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 73°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 65°

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of showers. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast