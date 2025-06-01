Temperatures take a turn for the warmer this week

The month of June may have started off cool this morning, but we're quickly going to warm things up around here.

Temperatures won't be quite as cool tonight. However, we still expect several locations will drop into the 40s. Lows should hold in the lower 50s around Indy. With mostly clear skies, it's another night worth seeing if you can catch a glimpse of the northern lights on the horizon.

Our Monday forecast is full of sunshine once again. However, we are expecting even more wildfire smoke to cast a haze over the sky. It could even be a little thicker than it was over the weekend. Temperatures get into the lower 80s for the first time since May 16th.

We're dry and warm again Tuesday. You'll want to have the umbrella ready for the second half of the week. The chance for rain and storms returns Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 53°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 87°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast