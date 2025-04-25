Temperatures turn cooler to start the weekend

Keep the umbrella handy for your Friday evening plans. We'll continue to have scattered showers around, but expect the overall coverage to decrease. You may hear an isolated rumble of thunder. Skies stay mostly cloudy as a cold front comes through. That brings a drop in temperatures with overnight lows in the middle 40s.

It's a dry weekend of weather, but it's also a little cooler. Clouds decrease through the day Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. You may want the jacket for much of the day. A north breeze adds to the cooler feel. Temperatures rebound Sunday. After starting in the lower 40s, we'll warm close to 70° with mostly sunny skies. Whether you're getting out on the trails or working in the yard, be sure to layer on the sunscreen.

The chance for scattered storms returns Tuesday. A cold front brings warmer and more humid air. As the front goes through, some scattered strong to severe storms are possible. Stay tuned to WRTV for updates on timing and specific threats.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers early. Low: 46°

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High: 62°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 69°

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast