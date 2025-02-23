Temperatures turn warmer for the last week of February

The February thaw is on! After a rare, prolonged stretch of frigid temperatures, we're finally heading in the warmer direction. Even our overnights will be more comfortable. We'll have lows around 30° under mostly clear skies.

Clouds return to the area Monday. That won't hold temperatures back though. A breezy SW wind, with gusts around 35 mph, will be enough to send afternoon highs into the lower 50s.

wrtv

We can't rule out a few rain showers Monday night. Any rain should be very light and move through quickly.

wrtv

Wednesday, a cold front brings a better chance of rain to the area. It also cools high temperatures into the middle 40s to end the week. That's much closer to average.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 30°

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 52°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 56°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast