Temperatures warm through the weekend

Clouds continue to hold tough, and we expect mostly cloudy skies into the overnight. Some patchy drizzle is also possible. Some areas of fog could develop by Saturday morning with lows in the lower 40s.

Cloud cover could remain stubborn for a good deal of our Saturday. There is the possibility for some clearing later in the day. Any sunshine we can get will give temperatures a boost back above average. Look for highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday.

High and thin clouds should bring a brighter Sunday. We're warmer too with highs in the lower 60s.

The week ahead turns active once again. We will likely see some of the rain chances below rise as we get closer. The exact timing of the weather systems is still a bit in question. With some cooler temperatures looking more likely Thursday, we could see a mix of rain and snow showers before the week is over.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Low: 43°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some PM sunshine. High: 57°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 62°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. High: 63°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. 30% chance of showers. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast