Temperatures won't be far from a record Sunday

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend. With the warmth we can't entirely rule out a spotty shower or storm this evening. Most areas can expect to stay dry. Areas of fog are possible again tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures stay mild with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday will have you thinking we've already made the jump into summer. Afternoon highs climb into the middle and upper 80s. Record warmth isn't expected, but we won't be too far off. The record high is 90°. The day also brings lots of sunshine, so make sure to lather up the sunscreen.

Temperatures stay very warm through Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our next chance for t'storms holds off until late Tuesday into Wednesday. The late timing should lead to weakening storms, but some could still be strong to severe. It's something we'll continue to watch.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of fog. Low: 63°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. T'storms possible Tuesday night. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast