Temps climb ahead of our next chance for storms

The month of July is off to a very comfortable start. We'll keep the pleasant conditions going into tonight. Look for lows in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Following the nice start Tuesday, temperatures return to levels more typical of July. We'll have afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Humidity remains fairly low as we enjoy partly sunny skies.

Summer heat and tropical humidity levels return Wednesday. We also have the chance for some PM showers and storms. A few of those storms could have gusty winds. Much of central Indiana is already included in a Slight Risk of severe weather. A Marginal Risk covers NW areas.

The 4th of July brings periods of storms, which could make outdoor plans challenging. Humidity remains high with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 86°

Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid. PM storms possible. High: 89°

4th of July: Mostly cloudy. Scattered t'storms. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast