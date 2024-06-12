Watch Now
Temps climb, but hot dome remains out west for now

Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 12, 2024

Our weather pattern is shifting. The last couple of months brought many rainy days. Over the next 7 days, rain chances will be limited. Temperatures will become the bigger weather story. We could see several 90 degree days next week.

Skies stay mostly clear for us this evening into tonight. Temperatures stay warmer. Overnight lows in the lower 60s come a little more inline with what's typical for early June.

Lots of sunshine is expected again Thursday. Temperatures continue their warming trend with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Thankfully, humidity still remains manageable.

We'll keep an eye on storms off to our NW Thursday evening. They may work into NW areas after 10pm. While they should be in a weakening state, a few strong to severe storms can't be ruled out. Gusty winds and hail would be the main threats.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly clear. Low: 63°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. T'storms possible late. High: 89°
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 87°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 92°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

