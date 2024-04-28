Temps cool slightly with rain chances returning

Warm winds continue to be gusty at times. Those winds should subside a bit tonight. We stay very mild with overnight lows not too far from our average high for this time of year.

You might want to grab the umbrella before you head out the door Monday. Scattered showers will be possible during the morning, especially across the western half of the state. Scattered storms are possible by afternoon and into the evening. Severe weather isn't expected though. Temperatures will be cooler, but still above average with highs in the middle 70s.

wrtv

Rainfall shouldn't be particularly heavy Monday. Most models are coming in with less than a half inch of rainfall.

wrtv

Rain chances become isolated for much of the rest of the week. This will allow high temperatures to rebound close to 80 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 65°

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers and storms. High: 74°

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds. High: 76°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast