Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temps tumble into 30s tonight. Much warmer weekend

KG 3.png
wrtv
KG 3.png
Posted at 2:15 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 14:15:37-04

Headlines

  • 30s TOMORROW MORNING
  • T'STORM CHANCES FRIDAY
  • MUCH WARMER WEEKEND

Temperatures will recover quickly from a cold start. By noon, temps climb into the lower 50s. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph out of the east.

KG 2.png

Below average high temperatures continue tomorrow.

KG 4.png

Temperatures and rain chances increase Friday. Weekend high temperatures climb to 80 degrees or above.

KG 5.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Afternoon: Dry and cool. High: 53°
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 37°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 62°
Friday: T'storms return. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018