Temps tumble into 30s tonight. Much warmer weekend

Temperatures will recover quickly from a cold start. By noon, temps climb into the lower 50s. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph out of the east.

Below average high temperatures continue tomorrow.

Temperatures and rain chances increase Friday. Weekend high temperatures climb to 80 degrees or above.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This Afternoon: Dry and cool. High: 53°

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 37°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 62°

Friday: T'storms return. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast