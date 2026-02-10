Thawing out

Headlines
- WELL ABOVE AVERAGE
- A BIT COOLER MIDWEEK
- LONG-TERM WARM-UP
Warmer weather is back in a big way today! High temperatures are set to get back into the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be a lot of melting around central Indiana today. Highs won't be near as warm tomorrow, but still near average.
Looking longer term, our warmth sticks around. Looking at February 18th-24th, we have a much better shot at being above average.
We will be watching for a wintry mix chance Thursday evening into Friday. Most stay dry. There's another rain chance by Sunday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 51°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 28°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 39°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast