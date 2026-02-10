Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Thawing out

Watch for an overnight refreeze
Tuesday Forecast
WRTV
Tuesday Forecast
Posted

Headlines

  • WELL ABOVE AVERAGE
  • A BIT COOLER MIDWEEK
  • LONG-TERM WARM-UP

Warmer weather is back in a big way today! High temperatures are set to get back into the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be a lot of melting around central Indiana today. Highs won't be near as warm tomorrow, but still near average.

Wednesday Forecas

Looking longer term, our warmth sticks around. Looking at February 18th-24th, we have a much better shot at being above average.

Long-term Forecast

We will be watching for a wintry mix chance Thursday evening into Friday. Most stay dry. There's another rain chance by Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 51°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 28°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 39°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.