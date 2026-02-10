Thawing out

Headlines



WELL ABOVE AVERAGE

A BIT COOLER MIDWEEK

LONG-TERM WARM-UP

Warmer weather is back in a big way today! High temperatures are set to get back into the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be a lot of melting around central Indiana today. Highs won't be near as warm tomorrow, but still near average.

WRTV

Looking longer term, our warmth sticks around. Looking at February 18th-24th, we have a much better shot at being above average.

WRTV

We will be watching for a wintry mix chance Thursday evening into Friday. Most stay dry. There's another rain chance by Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 51°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 28°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 39°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast