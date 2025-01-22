ALERT: The bitter cold temperatures ease a bit this afternoon

Headlines



SUB ZERO TEMPS ARE NOW BEHIND US FOR NOW

GRADUAL WARMING TREND ON THE WAY

BACK ABOVE FREEZING THIS WEEKEND

After spending the morning hours below zero in many locations the harsh temperatures will start to ease a bit. High temperatures today will eventually climb into the low 20s across the area with mostly cloudy skies.

There could be a few snow showers this evening or overnight but the big weather headline will be the temperatures. The past few nights we have been around 0° and even below 0° in many areas. While still cold, lows in the teens will feel much better overnight tonight than what we have been seeing.

The warming trend will continue the rest of the week with just a slight step back on Friday.

Eventually by the weekend we are above freezing and then the temperatures stay near seasonable levels in the mid to upper 30s into much of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Slightly warmer High: 22°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers Low: 18°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast