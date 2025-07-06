The chance for scattered storms rounds out the weekend

Much of Central Indiana could use some rain. We have seen some showers across the area today, but a better chance for storms arrives this evening. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for a few strong to severe storms. Gusty winds are the main threat. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on changing weather to get inside ahead of any storms.

Rain chances diminish tonight, but skies stay mostly cloudy. Look for lows in the lower 70s.

We get a break from the heat Monday! We have mostly cloudy skies to thank for that. The clouds hold highs in the lower to middle 80s. We could still see a few showers or storms, but we don't expect anything widespread.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered storms, then mostly cloudy. Low: 72°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible.. High: 83°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 87°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of storms. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast