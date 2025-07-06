Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The chance for scattered storms rounds out the weekend

KM2.png
wrtv
KM2.png
Posted

Much of Central Indiana could use some rain. We have seen some showers across the area today, but a better chance for storms arrives this evening. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for a few strong to severe storms. Gusty winds are the main threat. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on changing weather to get inside ahead of any storms.

KM3.png

Rain chances diminish tonight, but skies stay mostly cloudy. Look for lows in the lower 70s.

We get a break from the heat Monday! We have mostly cloudy skies to thank for that. The clouds hold highs in the lower to middle 80s. We could still see a few showers or storms, but we don't expect anything widespread.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Scattered storms, then mostly cloudy. Low: 72°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible.. High: 83°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 87°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of storms. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk