The first weekend of spring brings warmth and a chance for storms

Spring is officially here, and it's certainly going to feel like it this weekend.

Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the middle 40s. That's not too far off from our average high this time of year.

Clouds decrease through the day Saturday. It's another great day to enjoy some time outdoors. Afternoon highs return to the lower 70s.

wrtv

Even warmer weather is in the forecast Sunday. We could be looking at our first 80° temperature of the year! We'll be very close to the record high of 82° set in 1907. A breezy SW wind with gusts between 30 and 40 mph help bring in the warmth. Look for a mix of sun and clouds.

wrtv

While most of our Sunday is dry, a cold front brings the chance for some late day storms. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for Indy and areas to the SE. The potential for large hail and gusty winds are the main threats we'll be watching.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46°

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High: 73°

Sunday: Sun & clouds. T'storms late. High: 80°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast