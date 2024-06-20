The heat keeps coming, as summer officially begins

Although it has felt like summer for quite some time, the season officially arrives just before 5pm. There's plenty of summer heat. Temperatures will again be slow to cool this evening with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Skies become mostly clear as rain chances remain difficult to come by.

The end of the week brings more hot and stuffy weather. Temperatures jump to close to 90° already by noon. Highs in the low to mid 90s aren't too far away from the record of 98°. Feels like temperatures climb into the upper 90s during the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

High humidity and calm winds add to the uncomfortable feel Friday.

A cold front finally makes a push through central Indiana Sunday. It will bring the chance for a few t'storms and highs in the upper 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 73°

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 94°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 94°

Sunday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of storms. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast