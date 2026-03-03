The rain rain that won't go away

Headlines



WET WEEK AHEAD

GETTING A LOT WARMER

STORMS POSSIBLE AT TIMES THIS WEEK

Grab the rain gear! You will get a lot of use out of it this week. On and off light to moderate rain is expected to start around mid morning Tuesday and stick around through tonight. Here is a snapshot of Tuesday evening.

WRTV

We could even see storms and showers that may end up on the strong to severe end. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for the southern third of Indiana Wednesday.

WRTV

Warmer weather is on full display later this week. High temperatures climb back into the 60s and 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rainy. High: 52°

Overnight: Overnight showers. Low: 45°

Tomorrow: Scattered T-storm. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast