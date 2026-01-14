The return of winter weather

Headlines



TEMPERATURES DROP

RAIN CHANGING OVER TO SNOW

MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

We will go through some big changes today. Temperatures started off in the mid 40s and are expected to drop into the 20s by the afternoon. This will change over some midday rain to snow. This change is being driven by a strong north wind. Here is a look at wind gusts for the afternoon.

WRTV

Temperatures never really recover with highs on Thursday landing in the mid 20s.

WRTV

It looks much colder by the weekend and next week. Expect overnight lows in the single digit range and highs in the teens and 20s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rain to snow. High: 25°

Overnight: Scattered flurries. Low: 18°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 27°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast