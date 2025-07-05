Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The summer heat continues this weekend

We put another 90° day in the books Saturday. That's our 11th 90° day so far this year. The heat is definitely off to an early start. At this point in the year, it's more typical to have had four or five 90° days. We have a good chance of adding another Sunday.

Any clouds with the heating of the day will fade this evening. We stay warm overnight with lows in the lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

Our weather goes through a few changes Sunday. We'll notice more clouds with partly sunny skies. We should still have enough sunshine to get afternoon highs into the lower 90s. Even higher humidity means feels like temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s.

Sunday evening into Sunday night brings our next chance for some scattered downpours and storms. We don't expect any severe weather, but some locally heavy downpours are possible.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 72°
Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered PM storms. High: 91°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered t'storms. High: 84°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

