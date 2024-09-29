The week begins with rain chances dropping and temperatures rising

The remnants of Helene continue to play a role in our weather. While there has been some sunshine and warmer temperatures in NW areas, many of us are stuck with the cloudy skies. Rain coverage stays more limited than recent days. We'll keep about a 30% chance of rain going into tonight. Look for lows in the middle 60s. Some patchy fog is possible.

Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer Monday with at least some sunshine in the forecast. That sun could help pop a few showers through the day, but again with limited coverage favoring SE areas. High temperatures reach into the middle 70s, which is closer to average.

wrtv

An isolated shower chances remains Tuesday, but much of the rest of the week transitions back to a dry and quiet weather pattern. Temperatures waver a bit with highs near 80 Tuesday, and again to end the week. They turn briefly cooler Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Low: 65°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. High: 75°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of showers. High: 79°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast