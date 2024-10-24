Watch Now
The week ends with a chance for rain

wrtv
A light SE wind and approaching weather system keep temperatures a little warmer tonight. There's no threat of frost with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The highlight of our Friday forecast is the chance for showers. We could see a couple of bands move through...one in the morning, and one in the early afternoon. You may even hear an isolated rumble of thunder. These will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain. Skies stay mostly cloudy with highs around 70°.

Rainfall is expected to be light. Most areas can expect less than a quarter inch of rain.

Our need for measurable rain remains high. The latest Drought Monitor shows an expansion of Moderate and Severe Drought. It's no surprise with Indy running about 4" below average on rainfall since September 1st.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low: 48°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High: 71°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 62°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 62°
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

