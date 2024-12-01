The week starts cold, but a brief warm-up is on the way

The official start of winter is still about three weeks away. However, the winter feel is already here, and it will be with us for much of the first week of December.

Mostly clear skies tonight will make for another round of frigid temperatures. Lows drop into the teens overnight.

The clouds roll right back into Central Indiana Monday. We may even squeeze out a few flurries at times. That's because the cold air remains locked in place. Highs only reach the upper 20s Monday. So, we continue to run about 15° below average.

wrtv

Temperatures warm slightly Tuesday. The warmest day of the week comes Wednesday. A west breeze brings in the more seasonable conditions. That means highs in the 40s will feel quite a bit colder.

wrtv

Speaking of colder, we head back into the deep freeze to end the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 16°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 29°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 33°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 41°

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 26°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast