The week starts mild, but ends much colder. Breezy with periods of showers too.

Headlines for the week



Drastic temperature swings

Breezy to gusty winds

Periods of rain. Some snowflakes also possible.

You'll want to keep up with the forecast this week. There are lots of weather changes coming our way.

Quiet weather continues into tonight. Mostly cloudy skies come with very mild temperatures. Lows in the lower 50s are actually where our afternoon highs should be.

Mostly cloudy skies are back to start the week. We can't rule out some isolated showers. Monday brings more comfortable temperatures for November. Highs reach into the middle 60s as wind increase through the afternoon.

wrtv

An area of widespread rain is expected overnight Monday into early Tuesday. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall amounts look to be around a quarter of an inch.

wrtv

A few showers may be leftover early Tuesday. SW winds ramp up, and will push afternoon highs close to 70°.

WRTV

Progressively colder air gets pulled into central Indiana Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered rain showers could mix with some snowflakes Thursday. Warm surface temperatures and air temperatures largely above freezing are factors which will work to limit any accumulations.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. High: 64°

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. T'storms possible. Low: 57°

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers & breezy. High: 70°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of showers. Breezy. High: 51°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast