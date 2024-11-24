Watch Now
The week starts mild, but ends with a cold blast of air

  • Temperatures get colder as the week goes along
  • Weather system could bring a mix of rain and snow heading into Thanksgiving

We got a nice break from the clouds Sunday afternoon. However, the clouds build again tonight. We may even have an isolated shower or two. Temperatures stay mild for late November. We're expecting lows in the mid to upper 40s.
A gray Monday comes with the chance for a few light rain showers through the day. Unless we get stuck with some drizzle, we should have a lot of dry time. Rainfall amounts likely stay under a tenth of an inch for most. Temperatures warm into the middle and upper 50s for highs.

KM2.png

Temperatures fall back to into the lower half of the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. We continue to monitor a storm system making a move across the central portion of the country Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. The track is a big factor on possible impacts to travel across Central Indiana. The model comparison below shows one model bringing a mix of rain and snow late Wednesday into Thursday. The other shows rain showers mainly south. The models should come into better agreement over the next couple of days.

KM8.png

We do expect a cold blast of air to follow the system. It's entirely possible we're looking at lows in the teens and highs in the 20s by next weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Low: 48°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few light showers. High: 58°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 42°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. PM mix possible. High: 44°
Thanksgiving Day: AM mix possible. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

