The week starts mild with chances for rain

Clouds have returned to the area. There are a few showers possible, but the greatest chance for rain will be across western areas this evening. Mostly cloudy skies keep us mild overnight. Lows settle into the lower 60s, which is above our average high for this time of year.

It's a mostly cloudy, breezy and mild start to the week. Southerly winds of 15-20 mph will gust around 30 mph at times. That sends high temperatures into the lower to middle 70s. Our record high of 78° is likely safe. Models are now bringing scattered showers across much of central Indiana Monday. We'll still have a lot of dry time, but be prepared for some wet weather as well.

Windy and warm weather is expected for Election Day. We do have the chance for scattered showers, but the bulk of the rain and storm chances may hold off until late in the day Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible early. Low: 61°

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers possible. High: 73°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. PM showers and storms possible. High: 75°

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds. High: 65°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast