The week starts with near record warmth

We're right at one month until summer officially begins, but we already have some summer heat. With the warmth, weather models are hinting that we could have a few showers or storms across far northern areas this evening. The majority of us will keep partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Overnight lows only settle into the middle 60s.

The record high for both Monday and Tuesday is 90°. We'll be very close to that number both days. Afternoon temperatures warm into the middle and upper 80s Monday. We stay dry to start the week with partly sunny skies.

wrtv

Our next weather system arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms are possible, but the late arrival should minimize our severe threat to a degree. That said, the NW half of Indiana is in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for some stronger storms Tuesday night.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 65°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 87°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 88°

Wednesday: Scattered t'storms. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast