Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The week starts with the chance for scattered strong to severe storms

KM4.png
wrtv
KM4.png
Posted

Our weather is about to go through some changes. Ultimately, it will lead to a more comfortable feel. We just have to get through a few storms first.

Isolated downpours this evening should stay pretty limited in coverage. Unlike the last few nights, we may see a few of these downpours last into the overnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures seasonable Monday afternoon. Highs reach into the middle 80s. We'll still have the muggy feel as humidity stays high for one more day. Be prepared for periods of scattered showers and storms. The greatest coverage is expected Monday afternoon into the evening.

KM3.png

Monday's storms could pack a little more of a punch than those of the last few days. All of Central Indiana is included in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather. Gusty winds are going to be the main threat. Heavy rain could also cause localized flooding.

KM2.png

By Tuesday, we can finally breathe a little easier...literally. Humidity takes a sizable drop. It will still be noticeable, but not to the stuffy level of the last several days.

KM5.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 72°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered t'storms. High: 85°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 85°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk