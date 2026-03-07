This evening starts a much needed stretch of dry weather

The first full week of March has been a soaker! Indy has received about 5" of rainfall. Some spots have seen even more. The very good news is that we begin to dry things out this evening. That's a trend we'll hold on to for at least a couple of days.

Sunday starts off significantly cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s. However, that's still several degrees above our average low in early March. We become mostly sunny through the day. Sunshine and a SW breeze will help in drying things out a bit. The afternoon will be comfortable with highs right around 60°.

wrtv

Late Tuesday could bring our next chance for rain and storms. We can't rule out a strong to severe storm. The Storm Prediction Center already has much of Central Indiana outlined for severe weather potential. In addition to storms, we'll be watching for the possibility of more widespread rain heading into Wednesday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39°

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 61°

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 72°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. PM storms possible. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast